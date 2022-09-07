Lima Senior High prepares for homecoming

Press Release from the Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School will celebrate Homecoming week with several activities for students, staff and the community.

The week will begin with an All Fall Sports Community Pep Rally and Bonfire at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, beginning in the Lima Senior Gymnasium. This is a new addition to Homecoming Week and the community is invited to participate.

