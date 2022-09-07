Press Release from the Lima City Schools:Lima Senior High School will celebrate Homecoming week with several activities for students, staff and the community.
The week will begin with an All Fall Sports Community Pep Rally and Bonfire at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, beginning in the Lima Senior Gymnasium. This is a new addition to Homecoming Week and the community is invited to participate.
The pep rally will include the Lima Senior Cheerleaders. Spartan Marching Pride and the introduction of fall athletes and coaches. Following the pep rally (approximately 7:30 p.m.), the band, cheerleaders, coaches and athletes will exit through the activities entrance of the building, walk east on High Street to the shot put area across from the stadium for the bonfire. Everyone attending the pep rally is invited to the bonfire.
A Homecoming Parade is planned before the Friday, Sept. 16, football game. The parade will begin in the parking lot east of Lima Senior and move down High Street and into Spartan Stadium, where parade participants will take a lap around the track. The parade will begin at 5:45 p.m.
The Spartans will take on Oregon Clay at 7 p.m. The Homecoming Court will be recognized and King and Queen crowned before the game at 6:30 p.m. The gates to the stadium will open at 5:30 p.m.