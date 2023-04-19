Lima City Schools to honor Joe Henderson with a renaming of their auditorium

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima native and Grammy winner Joe Henderson will be honored during two separate events next week.
On April 27th, Lima City Schools will be recognizing the saxophone legend by renaming the auditorium after Henderson, who graduated from South High School in 1953. Henderson won four and was nominated for two more. He was an inspiration to young musicians throughout his career. So the school thought it was time to honor his legacy and hopefully inspire future Grammy winners as well.
"Because Joe Henderson is one of the most influential musicians to come from Lima, historically speaking, and he was a graduate of South High School back in the day, so we think there's no better way to honor him than to have our auditorium space renamed for him," said Kristin Lee, director of Arts & Magnet Programs at Lima City Schools. "And it's really important that we, our students are aware of this great musician and how he influenced our community and how he was successful in music as a career."
The dedication ceremony will be Thursday, April 27th at Lima Senior. There will be music, speakers, and a salute to Henderson from fellow Lima Senior graduate and musician Brandon Monford. The event is open to the public.