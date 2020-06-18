Lima Family YMCA Summer Camp underway along with other programs

The Lima Family YMCA reopened a few weeks ago and their summer day camp is underway at the facility.
The in-person program is for children age 6 to 12 years of age Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm. The day is filled with activities to encourage youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The “Y” is committed to making sure COVID-19 precautions are followed not only with the children but facility-wide.
Lima Family YMCA Marketing Director Michelle Webken says, “We just want everybody to know that we are taking every precaution to make sure everybody stays safe and healthy. We’re utilizing more space in the “Y” and we’re actually keeping some things closed for now so we can keep that space open. We feel more important that other programs that we run.”
The camp is offered a week at a time and you can choose any week you would like by contacting the “Y”.