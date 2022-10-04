Lima home decked out for Halloween catches the eye of entertainment icon Marie Osmond

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has entertained locals for years but a longtime Halloween house caught the eye of a music legend and has hit Facebook in a big way.

She may be a little bit country but on Sunday morning, pop icon Marie Osmond was all Halloween. She made a stop at the house on the corner of Elm and Metcalf streets.

