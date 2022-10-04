Lima home decked out for Halloween catches the eye of entertainment icon Marie Osmond

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has entertained locals for years but a longtime Halloween house caught the eye of a music legend and has hit Facebook in a big way.
She may be a little bit country but on Sunday morning, pop icon Marie Osmond was all Halloween. She made a stop at the house on the corner of Elm and Metcalf streets.
"Freddie Krueger coming out of the ground. And then look at this. Lost souls tavern. All the windows are boarded up, they have skeletons climbing out the windows," commented Marie Osmond, who stopped at Hawkins' decorated home.
The Hawkins family is used to people honking and stopping by to take a look but never anticipated a music legend to show up in the yard.
"I guess she stopped by to look at everything. Unfortunately, I was gone but my dad was here and he kind of showed her around but he didn't know who she was at the time until I told them. We do have a lot of people coming by a lot taking pictures and things. He just probably thought it was somebody different. But I do appreciate her stopping by and looking at everything and had a good laugh with it," said Tina Hawkins, who decorates big for Halloween.
Osmond mentions she was on her way to the airport. She did have a performance in Van Wert on Saturday. Hawkins missed her by minutes. She has decorated the family home for years and creates displays like this gardening woman, a construction crew, a diving cage, pet cemetery, not to mention her larger pieces. A 12-foot mummy, skeleton, and even a pirate ship. Hawkins says this year it was a group effort to get the decorations up.
"Very hard for me to get up there and somebody shouted out I needed a bigger ladder. I didn't really think anything of it because I hear a lot of people yelling. A few minutes later this guy comes around with the big ladder, big shout out for Aaron Pohling, from Pohling Renovations. Him and his family came out helped me with all the big things because I didn't know how I was going to get the big stuff up," explained Hawkins.
While the display is quite impressive by day, it is at night when it really shines. Hawkins says she will keep decorating for Halloween as long as she can to bring joy to others and herself and you never know who could be stopping by.
