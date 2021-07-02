Lima Mall hosting Freedom Fest July 4th

Prior to the Star-Spangled Spectacular fireworks display the Lima Mall will be hosting a “Freedom Fest” for the public. There will be an array of food trucks, kids’ games, bouncy houses and live music. Mall management says that they are happy to be able to provide area residents something to celebrate this Independence Day.
Chris Garlock Lima Mall Manager explains, “it’s a great way for people to get out and relax before the fireworks. See people again, get to know each other again in a very relaxed atmosphere and have some fun.”
The “Freedom Fest” will be from 4pm to 8pm in the parking lot in front just west of Panera Bread. There is also the Chiles-Laman Cruise In from 2pm to 5pm to honor veterans.