Lima man arrested after a short chase Thursday night in Hardin County

A Lima man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a short chase Thursday night in Hardin County.
31-year-old Michael Parsons is facing charges of Failure to Comply with the Order of a Police Officer, Improperly Handling a Firearm in a Vehicle and Tampering with Evidence. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says just after 7:30 pm Thursday a deputy saw Parsons do a traffic violation and tried to stop him, but he took off. Parsons then drove off the road and into a field where he was taken into custody.
A witness says there was a second person in the car, but after bringing in helicopters and drones to search the area, it was determined that Parsons was alone in the vehicle. He is currently being held in the Multi-County Jail in Marion.