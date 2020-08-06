Lima man facing gang charges, tries to get evidence dismissed before trial

A Lima man is trying to get testimony and evidence thrown out before his trial.
The attorney for Jamaree Allen has filed a handful of motions, which include getting photo line ups and statements the defendant made to police, dismissed before trial. He also questioned if Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte can testify as a gang expert during the proceedings.
Allen and his co-defendant Eric Wilson face eight charges, including participating in criminal gang activity. Judge Terri Kohlrieser will rule on those motions at a later date.
Lima Police say Allen and Wilson were allegedly involved in a shooting near the intersection of Cole Street and Edgewood Drive in June last year, they say the shooting was connected to the murder of Christian Laws earlier the same month.