Lima man facing two charges including felonious assault sentenced to prison

A Lima man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two charges.
Kenneth Scott previously pleaded not guilty to felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification and having weapons under disability. Court officials say that it's suspected that Scott fired a gun into the ground towards another person.
On day two of his jury trial back on September 8th, Scott changed his plea to guilty on both counts.
The Lima man appeared for his sentencing on Friday. Scott was sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison.