Lima Mayoral candidates participate in forum

All four Lima Mayoral candidates were at the Veteran’s Memorial Convention Memorial Civic & Convention Center Tuesday evening to discuss issues in Lima.
The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters presented the City of Lima Mayoral Candidate Forum at the convention center where voters were able to see where the candidates stand on certain issues. Rob Alexander, political science professor at Ohio Northern University was the moderator. A panel asked questions relating to infrastructure, the Schoonover Pool, jobs in the area, and why people should vote for them. We spoke to the candidates on why the people of Lima should vote for them in the primary election on May 4th.
Dr. Joshua Hayes, Lima Mayoral candidate said, “You are looking at a new mindset for Lima. A change of approach. Really looking at getting back to a more people-focused government.”
Autumn Swanson, Lima Mayoral candidate said, “Well if you are ready for a vision of change, you’re ready for something different, you’re ready for Lima to have good housing, safe neighborhoods, and you’re also ready for the community policing to come back, and you’re also ready to see a vision of change, then vote for Autumn Swanson."
Elizabeth Hardesty, Lima Mayoral candidate said, “Because I am going to bring real change to the city and we are going to have a bright and profitable city in the future.”
Sharetta Smith, Lima Mayoral candidate said, “The city has my commitment that I will work to make sure that Lima continues to be a good place to raise a family, a good place to start and grow a business, as well as a good place to visit.”
You can find the full forum on our Facebook Page at https://fb.watch/4qhgVv3fWP/.