Lima Memorial Foundation launches Project Illuminate

The Lima Memorial Foundation launches a project to provide care to those with kidney failure.
The Lima Memorial Foundation kicked off Project Illuminate during a private event at the Lima Memorial Medical Park Monday evening. Patients and caregivers impacted by kidney disease shared their experience dealing with it and expressing their excitement for a facility that would specialize in treating kidney disease as well as having their messages float in the pond behind the medical park. The foundation is looking to raise $1.2 million for an inpatient renal dialysis treatment center that would be opened next year in the main hospital.
Lynn Carpenter, Executive Director of the Lima Memorial Foundation said, “As the health system has been able to bring on a lot of technological advancements it’s opened our doors to be able to care for the sickest of patients. Many of these will require inpatient renal dialysis as part of their life preserving care. In fact over the last five year we’ve seen a 68% increase in the patients who do require this life saving treatment.”
The display of messages will be on display for the public until November 1st.