Lima Memorial's expansion reaches Wapakoneta with new medical center

As part of Lima Memorial Health System's $30 million expansion, the hospital is ready to open the doors of their new facility.
Lima Memorial is now treating patients at their medical center in Wapakoneta at 602 West Redskin Trail. The $3.9 million building will feature 21 exam rooms, two procedure rooms and will also have the ability of on-site laboratory testing and x-ray services. Inside, patients could feel at home with the décor depicting Wapakoneta's history, as well as one of the most famous to come from Wapakoneta, Neil Armstrong. The president of Lima Memorial described why Wapakoneta was chosen for this.
"I think Wapak is one of our biggest Lima Memorial physician practices," said Mike Swick, president and CEO of LMHS. "It services over 20,000 visits and it's growing, growing and expanding. And we wanted to be a part of the community and we always have been. So that's why we said this is a perfect ability to grow beyond the six providers we already have."
The hospital plans to add ultrasound and mammography services in the future.