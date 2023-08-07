August 7, 2023 Press Release from the Navy Office Of Community Outreach: WASHINGTON - Vice Adm. Randy Crites retired on Aug. 3 in a ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard after serving as the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Integration of Capabilities and Resources.
|DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum
Crites, a native of Lima, Ohio, reflected during the ceremony on his 40 years in service and the people he served with.
“I cannot describe how grateful I am for the opportunities that the Navy has afforded me. Over the last couple weeks as I’ve approached this day, I’ve taken time to reflect and I have had some amazing adventures,” said Crites. “I owe a debt of gratitude to so many and especially my wife, Cheryl, who has been by my side the entire time. We have some serious talent in the Navy and I’m humbled to have been part of it.”
Crites’ focus had been on delivering the most capable and lethal Navy possible with the resources available. A task, Crites said, is dependent on a fine balance between ensuring the Navy had the “near-term readiness” needed for the present but also continued investing toward future capabilities to ensure readiness in the face of growing threats.
“I’m very proud of the team and of our Navy. I can retire happy knowing that for the most part I had a positive influence on the people I worked for and the people that worked for me,” Crites said. “We built trust and we fixed problems, we didn’t live with them.
“The experiences I’ve had over these many years are truly incredible. Sure, there were a few bad days, but without those, you never get better. I’m so grateful for everything the Navy provided. I’m very blessed.”
Adm. Christopher Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, served as the ceremony’s presiding officer.
“It is my privilege to participate in this time-honored tradition, where we recognize warfighters and their families for years of honorable selfless service and to send them ashore one final time with the blessings of ‘fair winds and following seas,’” said Grady. “Now this retirement ceremony is certainly about celebrating Randy’s incredible years of service, but in my mind, it’s more than that. It’s also about honoring his family’s service, sacrifice, and support.”
This ceremony marks the end of a distinguished career for the Lima, Ohio, native. Crites enlisted in 1983 and commissioned in 1985 after graduating from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering, commissioning through the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate program. Crites completed a master’s degree in National Security Affairs at the College of Naval Command and Staff at the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1996 and graduating from the MIT Seminar XXI National Securities study program.
Crites' early sea tours included assignments as executive officer of USS Nebraska, navigator and operations officer on USS Archerfish, and qualified in submarines serving as a division officer aboard USS Ray.
Crites’ submarine command assignments included USS Florida, where he deployed to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility, and USS West Virginia, where he completed four strategic deterrent patrols.
Tours ashore included branch head, Program Planning and Development, Chief of Naval Operations; Prospective Commanding Officer instructor U.S. Atlantic Fleet; senior member of the Atlantic, Tactical Readiness Evaluation Team; head of the Submarine Program Section and Shipbuilding Account Manager; and weapons system programmer at U.S. Strategic Command and officer-in-charge of the performance-monitoring team at Submarine Squadron Four.
Crites' previous flag assignments include, deputy assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget and director, Fiscal Management Division, OPNAV; director, Assessments Division on the OPNAV staff; commander, Submarine Group 10; and director, Maritime Headquarters U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Crites’ personal awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal and Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal. The admiral is most proud of the various unit awards that reflect credit on the successful teams he has served with and the many skilled professionals he has been privileged to work alongside.
|DOD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum
Crites is married to the former Miss Cheryl Page, also from Lima, Ohio. They were high school sweethearts at Shawnee High School and married in December of 1983. They have two amazing children together, Meghan and Jacob, both living in Georgia. Meghan and son-in-law Jay Thornton have three children, Ace (4), Lane (2) and Jett (9 months), and reside in Duluth. Jacob and daughter-in-law Jennifer have two children, John (5) and Stella (2 months), and reside in Kingsland.
Crites is well known in the Navy for being a die-hard fan of The Ohio State football team. He and his family look forward to spending more time together and continuing to cheer on the Buckeyes in his retirement.