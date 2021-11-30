Lima PITCHFEST held to support local small business

Lima’s PITCHFEST was held Tuesday evening to support local small businesses.
The Walter C Potts Entrepreneur Center in partnership with Rhodes State College and the Lima Area Chamber Foundation hosted the event at the Meeting Place on Market. There were two categories of small businesses where they would present their business plan in front of judges and answer questions from them. Eight total businesses participated in the event this year. There were $6,000 in total awards given out tonight with “ClassE Boutique” winning the startup category, and “Brunlee Extracts” winning the emerging business category, which will go to help their businesses.
Erica Hawkins, Founder and Owner of ClassE Boutique said, “I’m super excited to win this. This is going to do amazing things for my business. It’s going to really give me the opportunity to grow and to add onto things that I am already in the process of visioning.”
Korbin Steinbrunner, Co-founder of Brunlee Extracts said, “Super excited. This is going to do great things for our business, with our new expansions, getting a website up, making new products, this is going to be really instrumental in making that happen.”
The event's sponsors were Citizens National Bank, Liberty National Bank, State Bank, and Superior Credit Union.