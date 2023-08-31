Lima Police Department investigating Arby's arrest incident

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department says they are investigating a video that is circulating around social media, involving officers during an arrest on August 26th.
The arrest happened at Arby's on Bellefontaine Avenue around 3 a.m. in the morning, after restaurant employees called police about an individual who was causing a disturbance. 20-year-old Ismael McWay was arrested and charged with multiple offenses. A person captured part of the arrest on cell phone video, when McWay was being placed in the patrol vehicle and an officer allegedly kicked McWay.
The incident is currently under investigation, and the Lima Police Department appreciates the public's patience as the incident is thoroughly investigated. People who have information about the incident are asked to call the police department.
August 31, 2023 Press Release from the Lima Police Department: The Lima Police Department is currently investigating an incident that occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at approximately 3:00 am at the Arby’s restaurant located at 1420 Bellefontaine Ave. LPD Officers were dispatched to the business in reference to an unwanted person causing a disturbance. Ishmael McWay, 20 years old of Lima was found to be the source of the disturbance. Ishmael was arrested on scene and charged with multiple offenses.
The Lima Police Department is aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a portion of the arrest. The incident is currently under investigation. The LPD appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while this incident is investigated thoroughly before conclusions can be drawn.
Any member of the public with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Matt Woodworth at 419 221-5293 or Det. Sgt. Jason Garlock at 419 221-5291.