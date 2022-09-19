Lima Public Library taking part in Banned Books Week

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Books unite us - censorship divides us. That's the focus in public libraries across the nation.

Lima Public Library taking part in Banned Books Week

This week marks the American Library Association's annual Banned Books Week. The Lima Public Library is participating with a display of books. The library's executive director says he has not had a challenge of a book in the 11 years that he has been at the library. Nationally the American Library Association says there has been a rise in book challenges mostly on the school level. A recent poll by the association showed 67% opposed efforts to remove books from schools and 71% polled opposed efforts to remove books from public libraries.

Lima Public Library taking part in Banned Books Week

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.