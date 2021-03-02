Lima ranks 4th in economic development among nation's Tier 3 Metropolitan cities

In the international business magazine Site Selection, Allen County has proven itself again to be a leader in economic development by ranking among the top in the nation.
In the publication's 2020 Governor's Cup, Lima tied fourth in the nation for economic development and investment among Tier 3 Metros. This level has 50,000 to 200,000 residents. Qualifiers include projects with capital investments of at least $1 million, the creation of at least 20 new jobs, and a building expansion of at least 20,000 square feet. In 2020, Lima submitted 16 of these projects, with eight being accepted. These generated over $168 million in fixed asset investments, retained 3,534 jobs, and created 249 jobs.
Dave Stratton, the CEO of Allen Economic Development Group, says despite setbacks over the last year, they are looking forward to the future.
"We’re just excited about the business community and the partnership and the work that’s been done even through COVID-19," says Stratton. "And so, we’re encouraged by all of the activity, not only that’s presently taking place, but in the future will bring added capital investment to Lima/Allen County.”
As a state overall, Ohio ranked first in the 2020 Governor's Cup for having the most project deals per capita in the country.
“Ohio is very competitive as being a great pro-business environment, but also a great pro-worker environment," Lt. Governor Jon Husted explains in Governor DeWine's press briefing on Monday. "And we are developing talent and continuing to create a state with a very diverse economy.”
Also in our area, Findlay-Hancock County ranked first in the smaller, micropolitan category with 10,000 to 50,000 residents for business growth for the seventh year in a row.