Lima residents asked to move cars to make way for snowplows

With more winter weather in the forecast, the City of Lima is asking residents to help when it comes to snow removal.
It can be difficult for snowplows to maneuver down residential streets when vehicles are parked on both sides of the road. During a snow event, you are asked to park on the odd side of the street on odd calendar days and the same for even days. And better yet, if you have a driveway try and get all cars in it until your street has been plowed.
Public Works Deputy Director Warner roach explains, “If you have to put it on the street put it close to the curb so that we can get down the street. It’s best to park all the cars on one side so we can get down and plow your street and then you can have access to your homes but when cars park on both sides of the streets we just can’t get down those streets.”
Residents and businesses are reminded they are responsible to clear their sidewalks within 4 hours of a snow or ice event by city ordinance.