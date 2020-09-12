Residents are looking for anything that reminds them of what normal was before the pandemic arrived. For some, college football is that reminder.
On Saturday, more power five college football teams returned to the field for their 2020-2021 season.
Lima residents came out to Beer Barrel on Market Street in order to watch their favorite teams return to the field.
"I'm just glad that some kind of normalcy is back in everyday life." said Marc Finn, a Notre Dame football fan.
Some fans were worried that their season would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was very anxious and worried that we would not have college football," said Clayton Hamm, an Indiana Hoosiers fan. "I really love college football. I was going to be really sad if we didn't have a season."
All eyes are still on the Big Ten. The conference is still discussing a start to the season, and fans of teams in the conference are awaiting any sort of news hour by hour.
Jeremy Megia, a former Michigan fan and now Ohio State Fan, says that he is hopeful that a decision to play will be announced soon. He also stated that having a football season could be just what everybody needs right now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think its important to have a football season... this year has been especially rough for everybody and I think we need a little bit of a getaway." said Jeremy.