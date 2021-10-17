Lima Senior Choir presents Sacred Music for Sacred Spaces

A local choir got to perform outside of their school for a special concert.
Lima Senior choir students filled Trinity United Methodist Church with their sounds for their Sacred Music for Sacred Spaces concert. Parents, family, and other community members sat in the pews to listen to the young singers.
The director of the choir, Amy Phillips, says that it’s important for the students not only to expand their audience outside of the high school but also to take them back to the roots of choir music.
“Sacred music is where choral music began, and we started singing in churches," says Phillips. "This is an attempt to give students the chance to sing songs that maybe they wouldn’t normally sing and also to give them the foundation of where music started.”
You are able to watch the live stream of the concert until Monday here.