Lima senior grad Brandon Monfort, known as Sax B, performs jazz concert at Joe Henderson Auditorium

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Variable clouds with afternoon strong thunderstorms. Storms could be severe and may contain damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely, especially early. Partly Cloudy Skies Late. Storms could be severe and may contain damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Low 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.