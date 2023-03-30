Lima Sertoma Club announces the recipient of this year's Service to Mankind Award

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A longtime annual event took place today honoring public service in our community.
The Lima Sertoma Service Club presented its "Service to Mankind Award". The annual honor is given to someone who goes above and beyond to help out locally through volunteerism and public service. This year's recipient is Nicole Dittman. She is the senior director of student success at Rhodes State College and has a mission of helping students in need.
"It is our place where we are able to provide different resources for our students, particularly non-perishable food items, hygiene items, and cleaning supplies. We often have students coming in to learn how they can make these foods items work for them. As well as not having to worry about being hungry before they're attending a class," commented Nicole Dittman, 2023 Service to Mankind Award recipient.
The Sertoma Service Club donated to youth services in the Lima Public Library with a book in Dittman's name.