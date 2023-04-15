Lima Sister Cities Association hosts annual Cherry Blossom Festival

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Multiple cultures came together Saturday afternoon to celebrate one of the most beautiful signs of spring- the blossoming of cherry trees.
For over twenty years, people of different heritage have gathered to appreciate Japanese culture and the bond between Lima and our sister city of Harima-cho. In Japan, the flowering of cherry trees is symbolic of the beauty of life, as well as the inevitability of death.
The garden's 9 cherry trees will be in full blossom soon, but there was much more to enjoy than just flowers at the festival.
"We're trying to do many of the things that they do in Japan for their cherry blossom festivals. We have a band that plays Japanese music, we have a lady doing Japanese calligraphy. There are also snacks that are popular snacks in Japan," said Ardath Sunderland, a member of the Lima Sister Cities Association's board of directors.
One of the founding members, Keiko Hahn, immigrated to the United States shortly after World War II when racism towards Asian Americans was common. She says that to her, the festival is about more than just fun and music.
"Peace," Hahn said, "We can get along without war, without any racial discrimination."
Hahn adds that acceptance has come a long way since she first arrived in America and that everyone should strive to be friends with people who are different from them.