Lima Symphony's "Patriotic Pops" celebrates American heritage through music

ADA, OH (WLIO) - For nearly a decade, the Lima Symphony Orchestra has performed an Independence Day concert at Ohio Northern University in Ada.
People from all over the region traveled to ONU for the symphony's "Patriotic Pops" concert. The show included classic works from American composers like "Stars and Stripes Forever" and "Hang on Snoopy," as well as scores from popular American movies like "Jurassic Park."
Music is an important part of the 4th of July because it brings people together and celebrates the culture of our country.
"America, we've invented a lot of music. We invented jazz and rock and roll, and there's going to be a bit of that. There's going to be some film music. But we're absolutely going to focus on patriotism, on American-made music. We're going to thank our veterans and armed forces with some of this music," Lima Symphony Orchestra music director Andrew Crust said of the concert.
The symphony will return to the stage in October for the 2023-24 season.