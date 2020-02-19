Lima woman rejects plea deal for criminal cases concerning firearms and check fraud

A Lima woman facing two criminal cases has turned down her plea deal and is set on going to trial.

Lima woman rejects plea deal for criminal cases concerning firearms and check fraud

Julia Slayton turned down a negotiated plea offer in Allen County Common Pleas Court that has been on the table since May of last year. In the first case, Slayton has been charged with improperly discharging a firearm into a home or school safety zone with a three-year firearm specification. In her second case, she's accused of passing bad checks.

She was charged with both crimes in the fall of 2018. The state's deal said she would plead guilty to both indictments, the firearm specification would be reduced and they'd make no sentencing recommendation. Her trial is set for next Tuesday.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.