"Lima Women Have Heart" luncheon planned for February 24th

Lima, OH (WLIO) - February is Heart Month and a collective effort is being done to improve heart health awareness in our region.
The Lima Women Have Heart Committee is encouraging women to learn more about living a heart-healthy life. The American Heart Association states that cardiovascular disease is killing one woman approximately every 80 seconds. Committee members say they are bringing heart health resources together for their 2nd Lima Women Have Heart Luncheon to hear from experts about heart health.
"We'll have an expert from Mercy Health St. Rita's, we'll have an expert from Lima Memorial Health Systems, we'll actually have a survivor sharing her story about perseverance and survival. But we're also going to be having a physician from Care Access and he is going to really talk about the next step in providing better heart health to our communities. That's through identifying specific genes that can lead to heart disease and what we can do to treat that ahead of time," said Beth Keehn, director of government & community affairs at Mercy Health.
The luncheon is Friday, February 24th at the City Club starting at 11:30 a.m. There is a $10 cost to cover your meal and is open to anyone wanting to learn about heart health. Advanced registration is required at the information on your screen.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.