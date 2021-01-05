Lima YMCA handing out meals to area kids

The Lima YMCA is looking to keep kids in the area healthy.
The Lima YMCA has joined with Children’s Hunger Alliance, a nonprofit from Columbus, to hand out meals that contain all 5 USDA creditable meal components. The Lima YMCA has been given 175 meals per week which have been distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The meals are available to anyone who is under the age of 18 years, all in the effort to give kids in the Lima area healthy meals.
Michelle Webken, Membership Navigator for the Lima YMCA said, “They are all healthy snacks, so we are just encouraging health. There is a protein in each bag, a couple options in fruit, a dairy, so just some healthy options that maybe don’t have those means of healthier, because it is a little bit more expensive, so it is just another way that they can get an option for a healthy meal.”
The Y, located at 345 S. Elizabeth Street Lima, Ohio 45801, will be distributing these meals on Tuesdays and Fridays through spring from 4 to 5 p.m.