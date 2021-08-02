Lima's property maintenance code enforcement is back up to full staff and will be checking on code violations

The City of Lima is beefing up their property maintenance enforcement as the department is back up to full staff.
They have been short-staffed through most of this year but with the hiring of two new code enforcement inspectors, they will be able to address more maintenance concerns. The city is divided into four sectors assigned to a specific inspector along with a property maintenance supervisor. While they monitor properties for code violations like high grass, excess trash, and structural issues, most concerns are brought to their attention by neighbors.
Lima’s Community Development Susan Crotty explains, “Property maintenance activities are one of the main things we hear about from the community. Neighbors who are spending a lot of time keeping their properties maintained get concerned about their own property values when their neighbors don’t. So, we’re trying to address those issues.”
The city will work with property owners to address any found issues but will take action if the violation is not addressed. For example, they will contract to have high grass mowed and have the fee assessed to the owner’s property tax.