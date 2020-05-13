Local mental health officials want you to take a free screening to check your mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and with the current stress people are under Coleman Professional Services wants people to take a look at their own mental health.
They report that 1 in 5 people will experience a mental illness during their lifetime. They also acknowledge that everyone faces challenges that can impact their mental health. There is a mental health screening on the "We Care People" website that can help you assess how you have been feeling lately.
Adah Ellerbrock with Coleman Professionals says, “Sometimes people are just one incident away from having something that’s already in there that they’ve been able to cope with it themselves and then something that is going to be a little pressure can change that. Maybe a loss of a job, maybe a loss of a loved one. It may be that there’s something they’ve been able to stay away from in addictions that they’re coming back into their life.”
Coleman Professionals is open, assisting clients following CDC requirements. They have also added "telehealth" appointments when appropriate. You can take the screening at wecarepeople.org/mental-health-screening.