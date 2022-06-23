Local officials question how beneficial a gas tax holiday would be

Some local government officials are questioning the President's idea for a gas tax holiday.
Will lifting the 18 cents federal gasoline tax make a difference in the pocketbook of consumers? For example, if you have a 16-gallon tank it would save you 2 dollars and 88 cents. If you fill your tank each week during the 3-month gas tax holiday that is just about 35 dollars in savings. The temporary reduction in gas taxes will more than likely hurt an already struggling road and bridge infrastructure in the country.
"So, when they talk about creating a tax holiday, that will just create holes in our funding for future infrastructure, meaning more dilapidated bridges, and more potholes in our roads. In my mind, while this may sound really good, it does very little for the taxpayer. It's not designed for, to get the taxpayer through the summer, it's more designed to get politicians through an election, explained Brion Rhodes, Allen County Engineer.
"We need to really look at what the problem is. Why are the prices where they're at and what could provide that relief?" questioned Allen Commissioner Cory Noonan. More production obviously is the key. When you're not producing, and your goal is not to produce, then you have the cost that we have today."
Congress would have to approve the President's suggestion before it could be enacted.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.