Unemployment numbers vary in local counties for the month of April. Allen county went up from 5.4% in March to 6.5% in April. Auglaize and Shelby counties also saw slight increases for last month, while Putnam and Mercer numbers fell. Mercer County has the second lowest unemployment percentage in the state at 2.6%
Hancock and Van Wert Counties saw decreases in their numbers, while Hardin and Paulding Counties increased last month. Logan County remained the same at 3.8%. As a whole, Ohio fell from 4.9% in March to 4.7% in April.