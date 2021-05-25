april unemployment 1

Unemployment numbers vary in local counties for the month of April. Allen county went up from 5.4% in March to 6.5% in April. Auglaize and Shelby counties also saw slight increases for last month, while Putnam and Mercer numbers fell.   Mercer County has the second lowest unemployment percentage in the state at 2.6%

april unemployment 2

Hancock and Van Wert Counties saw decreases in their numbers, while Hardin and Paulding Counties increased last month.   Logan County remained the same at 3.8%. As a whole, Ohio fell from 4.9% in March to 4.7% in April.  

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.