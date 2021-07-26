Long time downtown Lima business celebrating milestone

It’s a milestone for a downtown Lima business and they are inviting the community to help them celebrate.
Northwestern Ohio Security Systems Inc. started business in 1981 and have been going strong ever since. This year marks their 40th year in business and in business in downtown Lima. They have been a family-oriented company that has stayed up with technology to better serve their customers and believe that is key to their success.
Wendy Brodeur is the CAD and Marketing Manager with Northwestern Ohio Security Systems and she explains why local is key. “When you call in when there’s an alarm at your home you know you’re talking with somebody right here. You’re getting connected right away and you’re always talking with the same people. It definitely gives you that peace of mind.”
They will be celebrating 40 years of securing the community this Wednesday from 10 am to 3 pm at their offices at 121 East High Street. There will be giveaways, demos, games, and more.