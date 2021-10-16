A job fair helped connect residents with local companies.
Makerfest Job Fair 2021 was held at Apollo Career Center on Saturday. Over thirty different companies attended the event, connecting with job seekers in their own backyard.
The event was free to the public and was held through a partnership between Greater Lima Region INC, Ohio Means Jobs, and Apollo Career Center.
Businesses such as Nutrien, Grob, Rudolph Foods, and Procter & Gamble had booths set up during the event.
Some businesses held on site interviews with residents ready to make the next step in their careers.