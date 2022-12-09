Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday

PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody after admitting to killing two people in Paulding County.
23-year-old Clay Dockery, a Paulding County resident, is currently in custody in Ashtabula County and has been charged with two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony.
The Paulding County Sheriff says that they were called for a welfare check at 6502 road 123 in Latty Township after receiving calls that 60-year-old Ccelecitas Pelegrino Williams had not reported to work for two days. Once on the property, deputies discovered both Celecitas and her 81-year-old husband Bruce Williams deceased in a barn.
A call then came in from Ashtabula County that Dockery was in possession of a vehicle owned by Williams. Dockery also admitted to Ashtabula authorities that he had killed both Williams and stole their vehicle.
Dockery will be held in Ashtabula County for court proceedings and will then be eventually extradited back to Paulding County.
The Paulding County Coroners Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Ashtabula County Sheriff all assisted the Paulding County Sheriff in the investigation.
No further information on the case is available at this time.
