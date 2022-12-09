Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday
Man admits to killing two people in Paulding County Thursday

PAULDING COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person is in custody after admitting to killing two people in Paulding County.

23-year-old Clay Dockery, a Paulding County resident, is currently in custody in Ashtabula County and has been charged with two counts of murder, both unclassified felonies, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony.

