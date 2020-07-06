Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On July 3, 2020 at approximately 9:26 PM, the homeowners of 527 Fenway Dr. Lima, Ohio, were alerted to a commotion outside their residence, by their dogs. At that time, they observed an unknown white male, later identified as Matthew T. Manns, entering their detached garage. When the male homeowner walked outside to confront Matthew, he found Matthew was now standing in their driveway and was attempting to enter their truck parked in the driveway. When he questioned Matthew as to what he was doing Matthew stated that he needed ride. When the victim told, Matthew to get out of his truck Matthew displayed a bat and stated, “Give me your keys or I’ll bash your head”. The victim went back into his residence where his wife had called 911 already.
Shortly thereafter Matthew entered the victims attached garage and got into the victims vehicle parked in their garage (2020 Chrysler Pacifica). The keys were in the vehicle and Matthew was able to start the vehicle and flee the residence. Responding deputies located Matthew driving in the area at which time they attempted a traffic stop. Matthew immediately fled at a high rate of speed and lead deputies on a nearly 15 minute pursuit that ended when Matthew crashed in a Hardin County cornfield. Stop sticks were utilized during the pursuit. After crashing, Matthew attempted to physically resist responding deputies, but was eventually taken into custody. At that time, Matthew claimed to have a medical issue and was subsequently transported by EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital. Matthew was released to the Allen County Jail at 3:20pm on July 4, 2020, at which time he was booked in for Aggravated Robbery.
The following day (July 5, 2020) at 8:20 PM, a Corrections Officer was doing routine inmate safety checks when he found Matthew unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck. Responding officers were able to remove the sheet and summons medical assistance. A short time later Matthew regained consciousness and then immediately began attempting to further harm himself by banging his head on the concrete floor. Matthew was restrained and transported Mercy Health by deputies. As of the time of this release, Matthew has been released back to the Allen County Jail and is under constant supervision. The Detective Bureau is still investigating the original complaint and additional charges are likely.