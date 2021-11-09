A man has rejected a written offer and is now scheduled to appear for his jury trial in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Jeremy Kindle was indicted on a total of 65 charges relating to sexual crimes. He faces charges that include rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery.
The defendant appeared for a pre-trial in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. The state shared that a written offer for a resolution in the case was offered to Kindle on October 19th, 2021. Kindle has since rejected that offer.
His jury trial is now scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021.
Kindle's partner Scott Steffes was also indicted on 62 charges. Those charges include 25 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 26 counts of sexual battery. Both of them were foster and adoptive parents in Allen County.