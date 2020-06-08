Jeremy Kindle's case heads to common pleas court, grand jury

A Lima man accused of having sexual contact with a minor now awaits his case to be heard by an Allen County Grand Jury.

35-year-old Jeremy Kindle waived his preliminary hearing this morning, meaning he will be bound over to Allen County Common Pleas Court. He's being held on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Kindle's partner, Scott Steffes, is also being held in jail on a charge of felonious assault. He also will have his case heard by a grand jury.

Your Hometown Stations reported both men were foster and adoptive parents back in 2018. When police tried to arrest Kindle, he tried to take his life with a cordless saw. Police tazed Kindle to stop him. A grand jury will be meeting this week.

 

