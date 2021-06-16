Man suspected of gang activity retains attorney ahead of jury trial

A Lima man suspected of gang activity appeared for a motion hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court Wednesday.
Jamaree Allen is facing a total of eight charges after an alleged shooting on June 21st, 2019 around Cole Street and Edgewood Drive. The shooting was said to be in connection to the death of Christian Laws.
A motion was previously filed by Allen's attorney, requesting his removal from the trial. However, that motion was withdrawn on Wednesday after both parties came to an agreement to continue working with one another.
A jury trial is set for this coming Monday, June 21st.