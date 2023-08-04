Marathon Center for the Performing Arts receives donation from Premier Bank

Press Release from Premier Bank: Defiance, OH (August 4, 2023) – Premier Bank recently donated a check to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts for $10,000. The funds will be used to sponsor the organization’s An Evening Under the Streetlamp – Hip to the Holidays performance on December 14, 2023.
“We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with Under the Streetlamp,” said Heather Clow, Executive Director, Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. “And we can’t thank Premier Bank enough for supporting arts and partnering with MCPA to build community.”
“We could not be more proud to support the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts as they carry out their mission to enrich the community through arts, culture, and entertainment.” said Trish Gelsomino, Foundation Giving Coordinator, Premier Bank. “Together we can spread kindness and make the Findlay community stronger!”
An Evening Under the Streetlamp – Hip to the Holidays will be performed in Donnell Theatre at MCPA on December 14, 2023. The show starts at 7:30 pm and features holiday favorites such as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Run Run Rudolph” and “Avé Maria,” along with music from the great American songbook. Tickets are available at MCPA.org* or by calling 419.423.2787.
About Premier Bank
Premier Bank, headquartered in Youngstown Ohio, operates 75 branches and 9 loan offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania and also serves clients through a team of wealth professionals dedicated to each community banking branch. The holding company for Premier Bank is Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC), headquartered in Defiance, Ohio. For more information, visit the company’s website at YourPremierBank.com.