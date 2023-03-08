March 8th declared Lima Sharks Day by Mayor Sharetta Smith

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A group of talented young men brought home silver from the Ohio Special Olympics and were honored today for their accomplishments.
The Lima Sharks were given a proclamation from Mayor Sharetta Smith declaring March 8th as "Lima Sharks Day" in the city for all their hard work leading them to the Ohio Special Olympics in basketball. They had a perfect season and were able to garner the silver at the state competition.
"We went to state, we won at regional finals to move on to the state championship game. And then we came up a little bit short. We lost by like 5 or 6 points. We had a very good year this year. We all did work hard and I feel like we did a really good job," said Christian Bassitt, Lima Sharks player.
"I love basketball, I love to play it, this will be my third year coming up. We did not win it unfortunately we came up very, very short. We did a very good job. I plan on coming back next season with the team and hopefully try a little bit better," stated Lamont Nash, Lima Sharks player.
The team says they will be back at state next year to get that gold medal.