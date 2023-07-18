Mark Seffernick has his preliminary hearing now set for July 20th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima man who was in a lengthy stand-off with law enforcement was set for a preliminary hearing, which has been continued.
59-year-old Mark Seffernick was arrested on charges of felonious assault and discharging a weapon into a habitation. Seffernick is hiring private counsel for the hearing, which is now set for Thursday, July 20 at 11 a.m. His bail remains at $200,000.
The charges stem from an incident that started after midnight on July 9th. Law enforcement was called to Seffernick's home on Albert Street for reports of a man threatening another man with a gun. When law enforcement arrived, he barricaded himself in his home. While locked inside, he fired out of his home three times. The Allen County SWAT Team and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called in. He finally surrendered at 4 p.m.