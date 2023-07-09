Lima man arrested after seventeen-hour standoff with multiple Allen County law enforcement agencies

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Law enforcement spent seventeen hours deescalating the second standoff in Allen County this year.
The incident ended with 59-year-old Mark Seffernick arrested on charges of felonious assault with a weapon and improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation or school.
Just after midnight on Sunday, the Lima Police Department responded to a report of a man with a gun threatening another man. When officers tried to make contact, Seffernick fled into his home at 1008 Albert Street. His wife was inside at the time, and he had threatened to kill her.
According to LPD, Seffernick fired at police three separate times between 1:30 am and 4 am. The Lima Police Department's SWAT Team was called to negotiate, delivering a phone through the window that they used to communicate with the suspect during most of the incident. The Allen County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol SWAT Teams, the Allen County EMA, and the Lima Fire Department were also on the scene to assist.
At about 9 am, Seffernick's wife was able to safely leave the home with the family dog and one of his firearms. Law enforcement deployed tear gas into the house several times, but he would not leave.
Seffernick was taken into custody around 5 pm Sunday. There were no injuries. The case is still under investigation.