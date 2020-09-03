Max's Trader Days addresses concerns ahead of flea market opening

This Labor Day weekend, residents across West Central Ohio will be heading to the Allen County Fairgrounds for Max's Trader Days flea market.
However, concern is still present among many regarding large gatherings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Earlier this year, Max Trader Days was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was then rescheduled after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated that flea markets could continue.
Max McCluer, the organizer of the event, says that this weekend will only host the flea market, with the water dog races, karaoke, and golf cart parade cancelled due to social distancing concerns.
"We worked with the health department, we had a few issues but we straightened them out," said Max. "It was kind of late notice to some of our vendors, and we lost a few... we couldn't have quite as many as we usually have."
The flea market, which is in its 12th year, will follow COVID-19 guidelines issued by the state of Ohio. Attendees must wear a mask to enter, and everyone is urged to follow social distancing guidelines.
All employees, vendors, and guests are encouraged to check temperatures before attending.
A sanitation crew will frequent the fairgrounds disinfection frequently touched objects such as doorknobs, tables, and more.
All buildings will also have one-way traffic and marked capacities to limit the amount of people on a given walkway.
"We do not have any people sitting in the grandstands or being close... they are moving around, 6-foot distancing is not a big issue," Max said on how the venue will help with following guidelines. "People are out here shopping, and keep moving along."
Max went on to further state that the flea market is an important step to help lift the local economy.
"It's very important that we have it for the economy of Allen County," said Max. "Half of these vendors have not been able to set up at any place, they are all hurting."
David Spees of the Westminster Rural Fire Department shared that the department had to cancel a large list of fundraising events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. David says the Labor Day weekend Flea Market will give a chance to raise much needed funds for firefighters.
"This is our major fundraiser for the year," said David. "New fire gear and training and all of that is quite expensive... we would really have to look at a lot of things that we do, and like everybody else, make cuts that we have too. Things like this keep us from having to do things like that."
Max's Trader Days will take place September 4th, 5th, and 6th at the Allen County Fairgrounds.