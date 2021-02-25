Mercy Health brings specialized therapy to Lima

Those needing certain specialized therapy will have an option right in Lima with Mercy Health’s newest office.
Located on the Campus of Mercy Health Saint Rita’s medical center, the new specialized therapy office expands pelvic health services in the community. The office is there to help with anything from bladder and bowel control problems, to pregnancy and postpartum patients.
The team leader in the new office, Amy Edwards, says there’s a shortage of practitioners in this specific area of healthcare, and there’s a need for a more personal type of care.
She says, “Physical therapy for pelvic health is a little bit more one-on-one and we really get to know our patients on a personal level because these are some pretty private issues in a lot of cases, so we need the private treatment rooms and we need time with our patient.”
For additional information on mercy health’s Specialized therapy office, you can head to mercy.com.