Mercy Health building new West Side Urgent Care

Mercy Health is updating one of their widely used clinics to better serve their patients.
Tuesday, they broke ground on the new West Side Urgent Care, which will be built right next to the current location on Allentown Road. Many months of planning have gone into creating a plan to keep the current location operating while constructing the new building. The current location has outgrown the building, which has seen a lot more activity since the pandemic. Besides urgent care, the west side clinic will continue to offer outpatient laboratory services, diagnostic x-ray testing, and occupational care services.
“So access to care is certainly an important focus for Mercy Health,” says Ronda Lehman, Pres. Mercy Health-St. Ritas. “And we want to make sure that patients have services. Close to home where they are used to coming and this certainly has been a location that has certainly been widely used through many years and an area we want to invest in.”
The new building is expected to be open in the middle of October in 2022, and the current building will be torn down for parking.