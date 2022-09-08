Doctor Health Generic

9/8/22 Press Release from Mercy Health: LIMA, OH (September 8, 2022) – Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, with about one in eight being diagnosed during their lifetime. It’s also one of the leading causes of cancer death. Early detection is crucial, so Mercy Health is raising awareness about the disease and urging men to have a screening blood test called a PSA (Prostate Specific Antigens).

“There are no symptoms in the early stages of prostate cancer – making it a silent disease,” said Dr. Sandra Herrington, a Mercy Health radiation oncologist. “Regular testing can detect a problem while it is the most treatable. It’s a crucial part of decreasing the mortality rate of this disease.”

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.