9/8/22 Press Release from Mercy Health:LIMA, OH (September 8, 2022) – Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, with about one in eight being diagnosed during their lifetime. It’s also one of the leading causes of cancer death. Early detection is crucial, so Mercy Health is raising awareness about the disease and urging men to have a screening blood test called a PSA (Prostate Specific Antigens).
“There are no symptoms in the early stages of prostate cancer – making it a silent disease,” said Dr. Sandra Herrington, a Mercy Health radiation oncologist. “Regular testing can detect a problem while it is the most treatable. It’s a crucial part of decreasing the mortality rate of this disease.”
The National Comprehensive Care Network recommends men start screening for prostate cancer at the age of 45 and continue those through age 75. However, African Americans and those who have a family history of prostate, breast, or ovarian cancer should start screening earlier – around age 40. While history of prostate cancer is an obvious risk indicator, ovarian and breast cancer in close relatives can also mean that the risk of prostate cancer is increased.
“Ultimately, it should be a discussion with your doctor so you can make an informed decision about when the right time is for you to start getting screening,” Dr. Herrington added. “The takeaway is to make sure men get appropriate screenings as often low-risk or early stage can often be managed less aggressively, and the likelihood of cure is much higher.”
Prostate screenings typically involve a rectal exam as well as a blood test to check prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels. Because there can be several reasons behind elevated PSA levels, a prostate-specific MRI may also be ordered to look for visible abnormalities in the prostate gland. If there is a suspicion of cancer, a biopsy is performed to confirm the diagnosis and guide treatment recommendations.
If cancer is detected, a urologist can explain the type of prostate cancer found. Less aggressive cancers may not require treatment, only monitoring. If it’s a more serious form of the disease, various treatment options may be utilized including surgery, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy, etc.
To learn more about prostate cancer and the treatment options available at Mercy Health, visit mercy.com.
