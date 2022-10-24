Safe Haven Baby Box Generic

Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: LIMA, Ohio (Oct. 24, 2022) – On Wednesday, October 26th, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center, in collaboration with Safe Haven Baby Boxes, will be unveiling Ohio’s eighth Safe Haven Baby Box. The Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for an infant to be surrendered and is embedded within the Southwest corner of the St. Rita’s emergency department facing Market Street. It features climate control technology as well as a silent alarm that notifies first responders of a surrender, allowing hospital personnel to respond within five minutes to perform a medical evaluation.

According to the National Safe Haven Alliance, 4,630 infants nationwide have been surrendered since 2004. Safe Haven laws allow a parent to anonymously surrender their unharmed infant to a designated Safe Haven provider within a specific time after birth. Infants are often surrendered within 60 days of being born, often premature, and are typically adopted within 30 to 45 days. The Safe Haven Baby Box available on the St. Rita’s campus will be immediately available as a safe place for infants to be surrendered and placed for adoption shortly after.

