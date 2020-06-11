Middle Point parents indicted for daughter's accidental shooting death

The parents of a young girl who died from a gun shot wound have been indicted in Van Wert County.
Richard Moore and Kaitlyn Burgoon have each been indicted with a charge of endangering children. On April 9, the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at their East Lewis Street apartment in Middle Point. They found that 4-year-old Aubrie Moore had gotten a hold of a gun and accidentally shot herself. She was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Both parents have a pretrial scheduled for July 1.