Middle Point parents indicted for daughter's accidental shooting death

The parents of a young girl who died from a gun shot wound have been indicted in Van Wert County.

Richard Moore and Kaitlyn Burgoon have each been indicted with a charge of endangering children. On April 9, the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at their East Lewis Street apartment in Middle Point. They found that 4-year-old Aubrie Moore had gotten a hold of a gun and accidentally shot herself. She was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital. Both parents have a pretrial scheduled for July 1.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.