Young child dies from gunshot wound in Van Wert County

Authorities in Van Wert County are investigating a shooting that left a young child dead.
According to Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, deputies were called to a location in Middle Point just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on reports of a young child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Mercy Health-St. Rita's hospital by Middle Point EMS and was pronounced dead. The Van Wert County Coroner's Office also assisted at the scene. The sheriff says the incident remains under investigation.
