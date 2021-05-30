Midwest Shooting Center Memorial Day party

The Midwest Shooting Center held a Memorial Day party for kids in the community to enjoy.
The parking lot at the shooting center in Cridersville was filled with giant blow-up bounce houses and slides for a Memorial Day celebration. There were drawings and other specials inside the center, but the kids got to enjoy the D-J and inflatables outside.
They say that they hold these events every so often to invite the kids out and stay family-friendly.
John Drake, the assistant general manager at the Midwest Shooting Center says, “Just to give the community somewhere to come and hang out. Midwest shooting center, we’re a family-oriented business with shooting sports, and we’ve got kids involved and we want to do something for the community.”
