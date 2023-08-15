August 15, 2023 Press Release from Midwest Shooting Center: Midwest Shooting Center, headquartered in Cridersville, a leading modern and state-of-the-art indoor shooting range and retail facility, proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. With an impressive rank of 1005, number 13 in Ohio, the company's exponential growth and commitment to excellence have earned it a spot among the nation's most thriving businesses.
Since its inception, Midwest Shooting Center has been dedicated to providing an exceptional shooting experience and unparalleled customer service to enthusiasts and beginners alike. With seven strategically located facilities, they have solidified their position as a premier destination for shooting, training, and retail services. Locally, Midwest Shooting Center can be found at 501 S. Dixie Hwy. in Cridersville.
"At Midwest Shooting Center, our mission has always been to create a safe, welcoming, and educational environment for both enthusiasts and beginners," said David Sabo, Co-Founder and CEO of Midwest Shooting Center. "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the loyalty of our customers, and the tremendous support we have received from the community."
One of the core strengths that set Midwest Shooting Center apart from its competitors is its proprietary training program designed to accommodate shooters of all experience levels. From beginners seeking to learn the fundamentals of firearm safety to advanced marksmen honing their skills, Midwest Shooting Center's experienced instructors ensure that each participant gains confidence and proficiency.
At Midwest Shooting Center, safety and education are at the core of everything they do. Each of their state-of-the-art indoor shooting ranges is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by highly trained professionals to ensure a safe and enjoyable shooting experience for all visitors. The company's commitment to safety and education has made it a top destination for both seasoned shooters and beginners alike.
Midwest Shooting Center also recently expanded its business with the launch of a new franchise division, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to partner with a proven brand in the shooting sports industry. The company's innovative approach to franchising aims to extend its reach and establish even more world-class shooting destinations across the nation. With the recognition from the Inc. 5000 list, Midwest Shooting Center looks forward to an exciting future as they continue to expand their offerings, open new locations, and strengthen their position as a leader in the shooting sports industry.
For more information about Midwest Shooting Center and their services, please visit www.midwestshootingcenter.com.
About Midwest Shooting Center
Midwest Shooting Center is owned and operated by two USMC Veterans who entered the industry in 2016 as a small e-commerce only firearms retailer. The first Midwest Shooting Center location opened its doors in Lima, Ohio in early 2019 and has since been awarded a Five-Star rating from the NSSF, the highest in range excellence. Midwest Shooting Center is one of the fastest-growing indoor rangeretailers in the United States with locations open or opening in Ohio, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Michigan. Members receive access to all facilities. Midwest Shooting Center has recently received honors as the 1005 Fastest Growing Private Company on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list.